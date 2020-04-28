Gossip Column: Kean, Willian, Partey, Pogba, Sancho, Osimhen, and more…

Tuesday, 28th April 2020

Napoli have become the latest team to show interest in Everton striker Moise Kean. The young Italian forward is expected to leave Goodison Park at the end of the current term.

Corriere dello Sport

Arsenal have reportedly enter the race to sign Willian as a free agent, but The Gunners are “shocked” by the Brazilian’s wage demands.

The Sun

Thomas Partey remains a vital part of Atletico Madrid but Arsenal are keen to sign him if the chance arises. For what is worth, The Gunners have made a £43m bid for the 26-year-old.

Express

Barcelona have made both Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho available for swap deals ahead of the 2020-21 season. Both players are likely to leave the club in the coming months.

The Telegraph

Chelsea are showing interest in Kai Havertz and could make an approach to sign the talented Leverkusen playmaker in the coming months.

The Athletic

West Ham will need money during the upcoming transfer market but their finances are not in a good place right now. Therefore, the team could put up Declan Rice up for sale ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Telegraph

Liverpool have been tipped as “favourites” to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, although Leicester and Chelsea are also alive in the race for the 21-year-old forward.

Le10Sport

Manchester United are willing to sell both Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard to fund a move for Jadon Sancho ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Sun

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, 21, ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Diario AS