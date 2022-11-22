Barcelona to enter race for Youssoufa Moukoko?

Barcelona are entering the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sport.

A part of the Germany squad at the World Cup in Qatar at the age of 18, the forward is an obvious talent and has been attracting plenty of attention from all over Europe. Further more, his contract with the Bundesliga side is set to expire at the end of the season, which makes the prospect of signing even more interesting to potential suitors.

Despite taking his first football steps with the youth setup at St. Pauli, Moukoko can be considered a product of the academy at Dortmund, having joined their ranks at the age of 12. Boasting fantastic athletic ability, he is set to terrorize defences for years to come.

This term, he has six goals and as many assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.