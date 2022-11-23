Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer wants Bayern Munich switch

Konrad Laimer is set to run out of contract with RB Leipzig at the end of the season, and despite rumours suggesting Liverpool held a strong interest in him, Fabrizio Romano reports that there are no talks in progress with any Premier League club while the midfielder waits for Bayern Munich, his first choice for the next club, to make their move.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who himself made the move from Leipzig to Munich in 2021, is believed to be very keen to reunite with the 25-year-old Austria international at the Allianz Arena. Apparently, there was an agreement on personal terms in place between the Bavarians and the player, but there wasn’t one between the two clubs.