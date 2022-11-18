“He was just telling me to join Liverpool” – Frenkie de Jong on conversation with Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk

Speaking to the press ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said (in what appeared to have been a joking manner) that his international captain, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, had told him to sign for the 19-time English champions.

De Jong’s future has been rather uncertain for a while now, but he was mostly linked with Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United, currently managed by his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year-old is obviously a fine player with a lot to offer for years to come, and Liverpool certainly need to rejuvenate their midfield department at the end of the season. But it remains to be seen if he takes Van Dijk’s words seriously when the moment comes.