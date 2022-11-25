Bayern Munich keen on new Lucas Hernandez contract

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are determined to get Lucas Hernandez to sign a new contract after his World Cup exploits ended as soon as they started with an ACL injury. The Bundesliga champions have already confirmed the France defender has undergone successful surgery and started his long journey towards recovery.

“Lucas Hernández was successfully operated on by Prof. Christian Fink in Innsbruck on Thursday evening after rupturing his cruciate ligament in his right knee,” the club statement reads.

“The FC Bayern defender will commence his rehabilitation in Munich in the coming days. He suffered the injury in the France national team’s World Cup opener against Australia.”

The 26-year-old is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2024, so there is no real rush to get a new deal signed, but the Bavarians obviously feel he needs to know he is wanted at the Allianz Arena in this difficult moment for him.

Bayern signed the versatile defender from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a whopping reported fee of no less than €80 million, and since then, he’s gone on to represent the club on 107 occasions, scoring twice. He’s helped the team win the Bundesliga title in all three seasons so far, as well as the 2020 Champions League followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to the DFB-Pokal that same year.

There have been rumours of Hernandez considering potential return to Atletico, but such stories coming from Spain aren’t exactly a new thing. The 2018 World Cup winner isn’t likely to leave Munich any time soon.