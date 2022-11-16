Eden Hazard rules out January transfer but leaves door open for summer exit from Real Madrid

Speaking to Marca journalist Mario Cartegana, Eden Hazard has ruled out leaving Real Madrid in January, but he is open to the idea of a summer transfer.

Apologizing to the Real fans, the Belgium captain explained his line of thinking through the fact that he hasn’t been playing regularly in the Spanish capital, and admitted being confused by the frequent injuries that have been following him ever since he left Chelsea in 2019.

“I won’t leave Real Madrid in January,” the 31-year-old winger said. “That’s impossible. But it could be possible in the summer. It’s up to the club.”

Come next summer, Hazard will have 12 months left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it’ll likely be the last opportunity for Real to get a fee for his services. The 14-time European champions aren’t likely to demand too much for a player who cost them around €120 million only three years ago.