Gossip Column: Kurzawa, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Martinez, Messi, Jimenez, and more…

Monday, 22nd June 2020

Chelsea have identified Layvin Kurzawa as the back-up plan in case they can’t afford a move for Leicester star Ben Chilwell.

Express

Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the 2020-21 season. Manchester United are also keen on the Senegal international.

Corriere dello Sport

Inter Milan‘s chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, said Lautaro Martinez “has never expressed the desire to leave” amid links with a Barcelona move.

Daily Mail

FC Barcelona have opened negotiations with Lionel Messi, and they are looking to sign the Argentina superstar to a new two-year contract.

MARCA

Juventus are willing to offer both Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi to Wolves, as they attempt to sign Mexico star Raul Jimenez.

TuttoSport

Chris Smalling might remain at Roma with another loan for the 2020-21 season, but Manchester United want to include a buy clause into any future deals.

Football Italia

Smalling might not be the only defender Roma are targeting, as they’ve also offered a two-year contract to Jan Vertonghen.

The Daily Mail

Turkish side Fenerbahce are planning a fundraising campaign among their fans to try to help sign former Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The Daily Star

Arsenal could consider a move for Joe Hart if Bernd Leno‘s injury turns out to be extremely serious. Hart is currently under contract at Burnley.

Express

Real Valladolid would be open to fund a move for Alexis Sanchez if the Chilean does not stay at either Inter Milan or Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Mirror