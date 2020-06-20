Mesut Ozil Not Interested In Leaving Arsenal

Embed from Getty Images

Mesut Ozil has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal once the current season comes to an end. The German playmaker will be out of contract once the 2020-21 campaign comes to an end, and The Gunners would be open to part ways with him in the coming months to avoid losing him for free.

There is just one thing that doesn’t quite fit in Arsenal’s plan. Ozil has absolutely “zero interest” in leaving Arsenal before his contract expires and is more than ready to sit out until he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021. That could pose quite a problem for the former Real Madrid star.

Ozil has not been able to thrive for Arsenal during the current season. Bad attitude, off-the-pitch issues and poor performances in big games have reduced his value considerably. In fact, it’s hard to imagine Ozil moving to another top club once he departs Arsenal. He is more likely to return to Werder Bremen or play in the Turkey Super Lig, where sides such as Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both keen on him.

At the end of the day, The Gunners want to offload the 31-year-old, who is on £350,000-a-week, this summer for financial reasons. However, if Ozil does not want to leave and if there are no takers for him, it’s hard to see him departing the club any time soon.