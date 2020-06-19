Gossip Column: David Luiz, Kante, Under, Sanchez, Pogba, Havertz, and more…

Friday, 19th June 2020

David Luiz wants to remain at Arsenal, but no agreement has been reached yet. The defender wants a two-year contract, but The Gunners are only willing to offer a 12-month extension.

The Daily Mail

Chelsea might sell N’Golo Kante in order to fund other transfers ahead of the 2020-21 season. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the French defensive midfielder.

The Times

Real Madrid are no longer interested in pursuing Kai Havertz this summer, so Chelsea seem to be the only team with a serious intention to sign the Germany international.

Express

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are scouting Roma winger Cengiz Under, with the 22-year-old Turkey winger set to cost about £27m.

The Daily Mail

Former Manchester United keeper Kasper Schmeichel said he believes — according to his sources — that Paul Pogba wants to remain at Old Trafford past this season.

Express

Continuing with Manchester United, The Red Devils are in talks with Inter Milan to extend Alexis Sanchez‘s loan at the Serie A for the 2020-21 season as well.

Sky Italia

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes was heavily linked with a move to Everton, but that might not happen after all. The centre-back is set to join Napoli instead.

Foot Mercato

As a result, The Toffees have now switched their focus to South Korea international Kim Min-jae, who currently plays for Beijing Gouan in the Chinese Super League.

The Guardian