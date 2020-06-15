Gossip Column: Ndidi, Grealish, Sancho, Thiago Silva, Havertz, and more…

Monday, 15th June 2020

Manchester United have joined the transfer race for Wilfred Ndidi ahead of the 2020-21 season. Leicester City have already received interest from PSG and Real Madrid for the 23-year-old in the past.

Express

The Red Devils will also double their efforts to sign Jack Grealish after being told to wait “one more year” to acquire Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund.

The Daily Star

For what is worth, Sancho would be open to return to Manchester City but only if The Citizens pay what Dortmund are asking to let him go (£115m).

The Sun

Newcastle United have expressed interest in making a summer move for Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard does not have clarity regarding his future with Chelsea targeting Ben Chilwell ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Sun

Chelsea are willing to offer £75m for Kai Havertz, but Bayer Leverkusen value the 21-year-old Germany midfielder at £90m. The Blues are expected to submit a second offer, though.

Express

Thomas Partey remains linked with an Arsenal move, as Atletico Madrid have finally accepted the fact their star midfielder will leave the club.

Caught Offside

Thiago Silva wants to remain in Europe next season and Arsenal are looking to make a move to sign the veteran centre-back. He is out of contract at the end of June.

Caras

Arsenal are not the only team keen on Silva, though. Tottenham and Everton are also interested in making a move for him.

The Sun

Pau Lopez might be set to leave AS Roma in the coming months. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Chelsea are all interested in the Spanish goalkeeper.

Estadio Deportivo