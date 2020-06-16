Juventus Planning Moves For Two Unsettled Chelsea Stars

Embed from Getty Images

Juventus might not have a lot of money available ahead of the upcoming transfer window, but they are ready to take advantage of signing both Jorginho and Marcos Alonso if the chance arises during the upcoming transfer period. Both stars seem set to leave Chelsea once the current 2019-20 Premier League season comes to an end.

According to a report from Alex Harris of The Express, The Old Lady are open to offer two players and cash to sign the Spaniard and the Italy international. Jorginho would act as Miralem Pjanic’s replacement, while Alonso could be a reliable alternative in case Alex Sandro ends up departing for greener pastures.

It’s worth noting both Jorginho and Alonso have previous experience in Italy’s top-flight. While the central midfielder had spent most of his career at Napoli before moving to Chelsea, Alonso used to play for Fiorentina before completing a switch to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri already had Jorginho at both Napoli and Chelsea. Alonso, on the other hand, delivered some quality displays under Sarri’s tutelage at the EPL giants. The fact that both are already used to the Serie A pace could only benefit them in case they end up joining Juventus.