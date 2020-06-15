Manchester United Join Wilfred Ndidi Chase

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have become the latest team to plan a move for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. However, they are expected to face massive competition if they want to sign the Nigeria international.

According to a report from Neil Fissler, of The Express, The Red Devils are open to make an approach for Ndidi although they are far from the only team keen on him. The Nigerian International, 23, caught the attention of both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain before the suspension of the Premier League. Both teams seem him as this era’s Claude Makelele, which is lofty praise.

That said, the Old Trafford outfit are open to target Ndidi with one condition — they will go for him only if they can’t sign Donny van de Beek. The Ajax star has also been linked with a United switch, but Real Madrid are also keen for his services. At things stand now, though, it seems one of Ndidi and van de Beek will join Manchester United, and the other one will join Real Madrid.

Ndidi has played a crucial role for Leicester this season. He joined the King Power Stadium outfit from Genk three years ago, and has taken the same role N’Golo Kante had before departing to Chelsea.