PSG to continue Endrick push

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to continue their efforts to sign Palmeiras striker Endrick after seeing an initial offer turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano, but as things stand at the moment, they face strong competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea. Nothing has been agreed with any club as of yet.

Still only 16, Endrick currently represents Brazil at the Under-17 level, and he has five goals in four caps so far. As for Palmeiras, the youngster has played just seven matches for the first team, scoring three goals and assisting once.