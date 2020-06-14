Manchester United To Move For Donny van de Beek

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to pursue a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and are keen to do whatever it takes to land the 23-year-old Netherlands international. Even if that means parting ways with a long-tenured first-team member.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to think about ways to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season and van de Beek has become the manager’s most recent obsession. According to a report, he wants to sign the Ajax starlet and would be open to sell Andreas Pereira in order to generate fresh transfer funds.

The 23-year-old playmaker has taken a step forward in his development this season. However, he would fall even further in the pecking order with the arrival of van de Beek. There wouldn’t be enough first-team minutes for him, as he would have to compete with names such as Fred, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay solely for a first-team role

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for van de Beek, but they have not been direct on their approach. That, according to reports coming out of Spain, has hurt their chances of acquiring the versatile midfielder.

With several teams reportedly keen on Pereira’s availability, now it seems to be the perfect time to part ways with him. His departure would generate fresh transfer funds that would be injected directly in the transaction to acquire the Netherlands international.