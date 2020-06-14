Gossip Column: Kepa, Upamecano, Sancho, Ramsey, Pereira, van de Beek, and more…

Sunday, 14th June 2020

Manchester United are ready to part ways with Andreas Pereira once the current season comes to an end. They would use those funds to sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

The Daily Star

Jadon Sancho continues to get linked with a move to Liverpool, but Dortmund squad manager — and former player — Sebastian Kehl has ruled out that possibility.

Sunday Mirror

Aaron Ramsey seems decided to leave Juventus in the coming months after only one year. Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination, but Tottenham have also been offered the chance to land him.

The Sun

Timo Werner seems to be all but gone from RB Leipzig. The team’s manager, Julian Nagelsmann, said the 24-year-old forward “does not have a future at the club” past this season.

Sunday Mirror

Taiwo Awoniyi might not return to Liverpool any time soon. Mainz are requesting Liverpool to keep the 22-year-old forward for good. He’s been on loan at the Bundesliga squad since last summer.

Goal.com

Kepa has nine games to prove he has what it takes to remain at Chelsea. A number of high-profile keepers have been linked with a Stamford Bridge switch as potential replacements.

Sunday Express

Arsenal seem set to win the race for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The French centre-back has also been linked with moves to both Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

TuttoSport

Ansu Fati has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but the 17-year-old starlet has now acknowledged that he will remain at Barca ahead of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN

Juventus are keen to extend Paulo Dybala‘s contract at the club, although the Argentina superstar is requesting wages of £11m per year.

Goal.com

Pierre Kalulu could make a giant leap in his career, as the Lyon defender is only details away from securing a AC Milan move.

Gazzetta dello Sport

Speaking of Juventus, Arturo Vidal might head back there or Inter Milan, as he is open to a Serie A return. The reason? He doesn’t feel as someone “important” at Barcelona.

Goal.com