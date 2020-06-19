David Luiz Has Not Reached Agreement to Remain at Arsenal

Embed from Getty Images

David Luiz’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the current month and, as things stand right now, it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian centre-back will be part of the Emirates Stadium outfit past that date.

According to several reports, Luiz wants to stay at Arsenal and the club is ready to welcome him back. However, his agent also detailed the agreement has not been reached since both parties want different things. While Luiz wants a two-year deal to remain a Gunner, the London-based club is only offering a 12-month extension.

Luiz has other offers on the table in the event that he leaves Arsenal, though. Fenerbahce are keen to sign him ahead of the 2020-21 season and Benfica are ready to welcome him back if the chance arises. The former Chelsea star wants to play in Portugal again, but he would have to accept a massive pay cut to do so. Right now, Benfica simply can’t afford his current wages.

David Luiz, 33, has registered two goals, one assist, four yellow cards and two red cards in 26 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in 2019-20. He was sent off against Manchester City on Wednesday, so he is suspended for Saturday’s contest at Brighton.