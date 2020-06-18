DONE DEAL: Chelsea Announce Agreement For Timo Werner Arrival

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea have finally completed the signing of RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. After weeks of speculation and rumours of a deal being done, Chelsea have finally announced they have reached an agreement with the Bundesliga giants to acquire the services of the 24-year-old striker.

As the club detailed in an official announcement, the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season. He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination.

Undoubtedly, adding Werner provides a massive boost to a Chelsea front three that already secured a move for Hakim Ziyech earlier this year. Werner would likely compete with Tammy Abraham for the striker role, but the German offers enough versatility to play wide as well if the situation calls for it. It will all depend on what Frank Lampard attempts to do from a tactical point of view.

Per WhoScored, no player has had a direct hand in more Bundesliga goals this season than Timo Werner (34), with 26 goals and eight assists to his name. This goes to show just how important the striker has been for RBL in 2019-20, regardless if he plays with Patrik Schick or with Yussuf Poulsen upfront.

Werner found the back of the net Wednesday against Fortuna Dusseldorf. It was the German’s fifth goal in seven matches since the Bundesliga resumed last month.