Juventus To Offer Two Players As Raul Jimenez Race Intensifies

Juventus have set their sights on signing Raul Jimenez ahead of the 2020-21 season and would be open to part ways with a few first-team players from their current squad if that eases negotiations up. According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoSport, Juventus are open to offer one or even two players to sweeten the pot for Jimenez.

The same outlet indicated the two names discussed are centre-back Daniele Rugani and attacking midfielder Federico Bernardeschi. Neither would be a direct replacement for Jimenez, although both could boost the Wolves’ depth in other positions.

Rugani would be a massive boost to the defensive line and could easily become a starter as soon as he arrives. It’s also worth mentioning that he wants to leave Juventus next summer since he is looking to play a bigger role elsehwere. Wolverhampton would definitively give him that chance.

Bernardeschi, on the other hand, might need several matches to adjust to the pace of the Premier League. However, teams such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton have expressed interest in the former Fiorentina star in the past. That is a strong sign that he is highly-rated abroad. Like Rugani, he is also keen to leave Juventus in search for more first-team minutes.

Jimenez, 29, has been Wolverhampton’s top scorer this season. As things stand now, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him playing elsehwere once the 2020-21 season rolls around.