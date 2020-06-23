Barcelona Drop Asking Price On Philippe Coutinho

Embed from Getty Images

Barcelona are willing to do whatever it takes to offload Philippe Coutinho ahead of the 2020-21 season. Even if that means to receive a significantly smaller amount of money compared to what they paid to sign him from Liverpool only a few years ago.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona have dropped their asking price for midfielder Philippe Coutinho from more than £100m to £63m. Los Blaugranas expect this change on their stance can easy a permanent departure from the Brazilian, who has never been able to settle at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho has spent the current season on loan at Bayern Munich, but he hasn’t played a single competitive minute since the Bundesliga restarted last month. The Brazilian, however, will remain at Bayern and could feature for the German giants in the latter stages of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League during August.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Coutinho, although it seems The Reds are not keen to bring the former Inter prospect back to Anfield. Neither Chelsea or Tottenham might have enough money to pay what Barca are asking, at least right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sounds as if Los Blaugranas will have a tougher time than expected trying to part ways with Coutinho.