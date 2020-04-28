Liverpool Tipped As “Favourites” In Victor Osimhen Transfer Race

Embed from Getty Images

There’s no question Victor Osimhen has been one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 during the 2019/20 season. There’s not a lot of clarity regarding the future of the league since sports on French soil have been banned until September, but one thing is clear. The Nigerian striker seems set to leave Lille sooner than later.

The top scorer during the 2015 U17 FIFA World Cup, Osimhen has netted 13 goals while delivering five assists in 27 matches for Lille during the current term. His upside is undeniable and, with those numbers, there should be several teams interested in the 21-year-old. According to reports, Liverpool are believed to be the “frontrunners” to sign the star forward.

The Reds are not running alone in the race to acquire the Nigerian striker, though. Leicester City and Chelsea are also interested in making a move for the towering striker, but The Reds currently sit ahead of the pack in the quest to acquire him. It’s hard to see Osimhen becoming a full-time starter right away in any of those teams, though.

Leicester have Jamie Vardy, Chelsea have Tammy Abraham, and Liverpool have Roberto Firmino. It’s not like any of those teams “need” a new striker.

Either way, the stage is set for Osimhen to leave Lille sooner than later. Don’t be surprised if he ends up playing at Anfield Road once the 2020-21 season kicks in.