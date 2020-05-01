Real Madrid, Barcelona Join Jadon Sancho Transfer Race

Embed from Getty Images

Jadon Sancho will undoubtedly be one of the hottest names available in the upcoming transfer window. The 20-year-old winger seems set to leave Borussia Dortmund and many teams are believed to be chasing him.

Manchester United have been listed as the favourites to acquire the former Manchester City prospect, as other EPL sides such as Liverpool and Chelsea have fallen out of the race due to several reasons. That said, The Red Devils are not alone on the quest to acquire the winger.

German outlet Bild has reported both Barcelona and Real Madrid are also expected to make a move for Sancho. This should undoubtedly complicate things for Manchester United in their quest to sign Sancho. Both Madrid and Barca have more resources and look far more competitive — in both the short-term and long-term picture — compared to the Old Trafford.

Perhaps the only thing in United’s favour is the fact that Sancho has said time and time again that he wants to return to England ahead of the 2020-21 season. Would that be enough to discard any potential advances from the two Liga giants in the coming months?

Sancho’s quality is undisputed. The talented winger has registered 14 goals and 16 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances this term.