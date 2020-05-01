Gossip Column: Sancho, Fekir, Sane, Coutinho, Fernandinho, and more…

Friday, 1st May 2020

Manchester United have found competition in their race to acquire Jadon Sancho, as both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are keen to go after the winger next summer.

Bild

Nabil Fekir‘s stint at Real Betis could be shorter than expected, as both AC Milan and Arsenal are showing interest in making a move for the former Lyon star.

MARCA

Bayern Munich have decided they will “only” pay £60m to Manchester City in order to sign Leroy Sane ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports

Barcelona will not sell Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho for less than 100m euros (£87m). That should reduce the number of teams interested in the 27-year-old playmaker.

Mundo Deportivo

Fernandinho hasn’t ruled out leaving Manchester City, but he doesn’t want that to happen soon. In fact, he’s looking to sign a new deal with the Premier League giants.

Sky Sports

Inter Milan are ready to make Victor Moses‘ loan deal a permanent one, but only if Chelsea decrease the transfer fee by, at least, €10million.

Calciomercato

Ryan Fraser will be a free agent this summer and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Bournemouth star would prefer to join Tottenham instead.

Football Insider

Manchester United will reject any summer bids for Dean Henderson, who has looked impressive while on loan at Sheffield United this term.

ESPN