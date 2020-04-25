AS Roma Ready To Offer Three-Year Deal To Dries Mertens

Embed from Getty Images

AS Roma are keen to make a move for one of the most prolific strikers we have seen in the Serie A over the last few years. We’re talking about Napoli star and all-time leading scorer, Dries Mertens.

The Belgium international has evolved into a prolific striker during his stint at the San Paolo Stadium, but he’s already 32 years old and is looking to leave the club this summer as a free agent. With that in mind, Roma have emerged as the front-runners to potentially land the former PSV Eindhoven star.

According to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma are ready to offer the 32-year-old forward a three-year contract to persuade him from completing a switch to the Stadio Olimpico. Roma already have a star forward in Edin Dzeko, but there’s no question Mertens and Dzeko would form a great partnership. Their playing styles can complement each other.

Mertens has not been his regular self this season, though, as he has netted just six goals with five assists in 21 Serie A appearances this term. Counting all competitions into the mix, the Belgian star has 12 goals and and six assists in 29 matches.