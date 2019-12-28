Gossip Column: Vestergaard, Hwang, Bale, Eriksen, Giroud, Zlatan, and more…

Saturday, 28th December 2019

Werder Bremen are open to make a move to sign Southampton‘s Jannik Vestergaard during the January transfer window.

Bulinews

Red Bull Salzburg already lost Takumi Minamino to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, but they could suffer another departure as Wolverhampton are interested in signing striker Hwang Hee-Chan.

Sky Sports

Gareth Bale back to Tottenham? That could happen since the Welshman wants to work with Jose Mourinho once again. That move would send Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid.

The Sun

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided where he will play next, and he has joined AC Milan on a six-month deal that could extend for another season.

Sky Sports

Tottenham have recalled Jack Clarke from Leeds, but Brentford and Fulham are open to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

BeSoccer

Rangers‘ boss Steven Gerrard has denied the rumour of his side going after Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window.

Sky Sports

Newly-appointed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to boost his central midfield depth, and he is reportedly looking at Adrien Rabiot, who hasn’t had many minutes at Juventus.

Diario AS

Arsenal are extremely interested in making a move for Kevin Volland, but Leverkusen are ready to hold off that approach during the upcoming month.

Sky Sports