Done Deal: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Completes AC Milan Return

Embed from Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Europe following a two-year stint in the MLS playing for Los Angeles Galaxy, and he has signed with one of the teams where he reached his best form. The Swedish striker has signed a deal to return to AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract until June 2020, with an option to sign for another year until the end of the 2020/21 season. The move depends on a medical, however, one that will take place on January 2 once the transfer market officially opens.

Zlatan said he was delighted because he returns to a club and city he “loves”.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

Zlatan’s arrival could represent a huge boost for Milan’s attack. The Rossoneri outfit has scored just 16 goals in 17 league matches, and his presence represents a massive upgrade over their current in-house options.

This will be Zlatan’s second spell at the San Siro outfit. He originally played two years for them, and scored 56 times in 85 appearances. Now he joins Milan having scored 52 goals in 56 regular season matches for LA Galaxy.