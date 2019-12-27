Granit Xhaka Wants Arsenal Exit

Embed from Getty Images

Granit Xhaka has experienced a rollercoaster of a season in 2019/20. The Swiss international started the campaign as captain and one of the leaders of the team, but that role quickly changed when he decided to go against the fanbase due to the consistent criticism against him.

Former manager Unai Emery stripped Xhaka of the captaincy and the central midfielder disappeared from the team while Emery remained with the team. The Spaniard was sacked and Mikel Arteta replaced him, but the former Everton said he wants to “recover” Xhaka and reintegrate him into the first-team squad.

Xhaka, however, does not want anything to do with Arsenal. The Swiss midfielder does not want to play for The Gunners anymore, and he will reportedly push for a January exit from the Emirates Stadium amid interest from Hertha Berlin — among other clubs — in the German Bundesliga.

There’s no question Xhaka’s return would represent a boost for Arsenal. His leadership capacities can’t be questioned, and he also represents an upgrade over most of the current in-house options at the moment. But his relationship with the fanbase is broken, and it’s unclear where he will fit in Arteta’s plans. At this point, it seems a departure would be the best outcome for all parties involved.

Xhaka, 27, has made 16 appearances for Arsenal this season. He is yet to score or assist, though.