Dimitri Payet closer to leaving Marseille in 2020

Olympique Marseille are a club that is thinking about restructuring and that could bring some big changes to their squad. The Ligue 1 side are a very interesting one with a lot of unusual characters in their team, one of those being Dimitri Payet. One of the leaders of the team seems to be getting closer to potentially leaving the club in 2020.

According to Le10Sport, Payet could be making a move abroad. The main reason for this potential move are the finances. His contract with Marseille runs until the summer of 2020 and considering that his wages are huge, the club are preparing for life without him.

Payet is 32 years old and is hoping to have one more big contract in his career, but he is currently earning 7.1 million euros per season at the Ligue 1 outfit. That would be too much for them to offer again and wages of around 150.000 euros per week are probably easier to get elsewhere. Apparently, clubs from Turkey are following the situation and might approach him before he becomes free agent next year.