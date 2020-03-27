Gossip Column: Haaland, Karius, Ighalo, Pogba, Pedro, and more…

Friday, 27th March 2020

Real Madrid are expressing interest to make a move for Dortmund star Erling Haaland during the upcoming summer window. The Norway international has a £50m release clause in his current deal.

Standard

Shanghai Shenhua do not want to lose Odion Ighalo once his current Manchester United loan deal comes to an end, and they have offered him a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week.

Sky Sports

Sticking with Manchester United, The Red Devils are open to extend Paul Pogba‘s contract at the end of the current season even though the Frenchman wants to leave the club.

Diario AS

Pedro has made a decision regarding his future. The former Barcelona winger has decided to leave Chelsea once his current deal expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Independent

Barcelona are open to make a move for Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele, even though the French midfielder only joined The Spurs a few months ago.

The Daily Star

Some of the top clubs in the world, including Barca, Madrid and Bayern Munich, are watching closely on Spain youth international Nico Melamed. He has a £7.3m release clause in his current deal at Espanyol.

Gianluca Di Marzio

West Ham, Sporting Lisbon and Anderlecht are all open to make a move for Loris Karius, as he won’t be playing for Liverpool once his loan at Besiktas expires.

Voetbal24

Valencia will be forced to sell players next summer to balance their books. Arsenal will try to take advantage of that, and they will try to sign 23-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler.

Sky Sports