Chelsea Open To Sign Manuel Neuer Next Summer

It’s not a secret that Chelsea are looking to improve their depth at the goalkeeper position. Kepa has been not able to live up to expectations and, in fact, the Spaniard was relegated to a backup role behind Willy Caballero before the season got suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

There’s still no clarity on whether football will resume anytime soon, but one thing is certain. Chelsea are looking to sign a new goalkeeper regardless of what happens in the coming months, and Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has emerged as the team’s main transfer target.

The former Schalke 04 star has been at Bayern since 2011, and he would be open to a change of scenery late in his career. The Germany international is 34 years old already, and all signs point towards this being the final chance he would have to remain at a top European club before it’s too late.

Neuer’s current deal at Bayern Munich expires at the end of the 2020-21 season. He has won 90 caps for Die Mannschaft in his career, but he hasn’t been successful in the current campaign since he has conceded 26 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances thus far. Even considering that drop in form, Neuer would still be an upgrade over both Kepa and Caballero looking toward the next campaign.