Real Madrid Open to Make Summer Move for Erling Haaland

Embed from Getty Images

Erling Brut Haaland has been a massive success for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga club during the January transfer window. However, he might not last a full calendar year playing for the Bundesliga giants.

That’s because Real Madrid are reportedly keen to make a move for the Norway international. According to a report from Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, Los Merengues are open to make a move for the Norwegian as soon as the summer transfer window opens. Los Blancos signed Luka Kovic for €60 million last summer, but he has been a major flop with just two goals in 24 appearances this term.

Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland shouldn’t surprise anyone. The 19-year-old forward is one of the world’s most exciting prospects, and several top sides have already expressed interest — including the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea only a few months ago. Real Madrid are likely to enter a bidding war if they want to pry him away from Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund are not expected to give him away, although they have inserted a £50m release clause in his current deal. Expect them to try and work out a new contract in case the forward himself decides he wants to play elsewhere.

Haaland has scored nine goals while dishing out two assists in his first eight Bundesliga appearances for The Yellow Bees.