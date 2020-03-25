Three Premier League Giants Keen To Sign Jadon Sancho

Embed from Getty Images

Jadon Sancho turns 20 years old on March 25th, and the English international is probably going to face a tough decision in the coming months. Does he stay in the Bundesliga, or is he going to return to the Premier League?

The right winger moved from Manchester City to Dortmund a few years ago, but he never played a competitive match for The Citizens and didn’t make his EPL debut with Pep Guardiola’s side, either. However, he has been open to make a move for the Premier League after another impressive stint at the Bundesliga giants in 2019-20.

There is no shortage of interest in his services, though. Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are on transfer alert regarding the talented youngster, and all three teams have enough cash to sign the explosive forward. The Red Devils seem to be leading the race for his services, though, and have been interested in him the longest.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Sancho is the world’s most valuable player born in the 2000s since he’s currently valued at £179m. As things stand now, teams looking to sign the England international must be ready to pay a hefty sum in order to pry him away from The Yellow Bees.

Sancho has looked impressive for Dortmund this season. He has racked up 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 23 Bundesliga games for Dortmund this term.