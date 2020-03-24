Sandro Tonali On His Way To Manchester City?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City have been one of the most active teams in the rumour mill over the last few days, as The Citizens are stuck in a difficult position. They don’t know if they will be playing in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, and that could have a huge impact on the way they decide which players will be their transfer targets.

One name that will likely be included in the team’s shortlist regardless of what happens with City in Europe is Sandro Tonali. The 19-year-old Brescia midfielder has been dubbed as “the new Andrea Pirlo” and all signs point towards him leaving the Serie A side in the coming months, especially considering they might end up playing in the Serie B next season.

Tonali’s vision, poise and incredible on-the-ball skills would allow him to fit in almost any team in the world. City wouldn’t be the exception, especially if we consider Pep Guardiola knows how to make the most of players with his ability. He has a lot to learn since he’s only 19 years old, but he has enough potential to become one of the best central midfielders in the world sooner than later.

Tonali registered five assists and one goal in 23 Serie A appearances during the 2019-20 season.