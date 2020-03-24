Gossip Column: Rice, Tonali, Mahrez, Edouard, Alaba, and more…

Tuesday, 24th March 2020

Chelsea are interested in making a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 21, once the transfer market opens in the coming months.

Sky Sports

Newcastle have enjoyed what they’ve seen from Danny Rose thus far, and they hope to sign him on a full-time basis after the current season comes to an end.

INews

Odsonne Edouard will be a sought-after player this summer and Arsenal are among the teams interested in making a move for him.

Mirror

David Alaba will reject a move to Manchester City. If he leaves Bayern Munich, then he’d only join Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bild

Sticking with Manchester City, they seem to have changed their approach on Riyad Mahrez’s potential move to PSG. Now, they will any approach for the Algerian star.

The Sun

The Citizens are also keen to make a move for 19-year-old Brescia star, Sandro Tonali, if the chance arises in the coming months.

Sport Witness

Manchester United have made signing Victor Osimhen “a priority” ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Daily Star