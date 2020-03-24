Gossip Column: Rice, Tonali, Mahrez, Edouard, Alaba, and more…

Tuesday, 24th March 2020
Chelsea are interested in making a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 21, once the transfer market opens in the coming months.
Sky Sports
Newcastle have enjoyed what they’ve seen from Danny Rose thus far, and they hope to sign him on a full-time basis after the current season comes to an end.
INews
Odsonne Edouard will be a sought-after player this summer and Arsenal are among the teams interested in making a move for him.
Mirror
David Alaba will reject a move to Manchester City. If he leaves Bayern Munich, then he’d only join Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Bild
Sticking with Manchester City, they seem to have changed their approach on Riyad Mahrez’s potential move to PSG. Now, they will any approach for the Algerian star.
The Sun
The Citizens are also keen to make a move for 19-year-old Brescia star, Sandro Tonali, if the chance arises in the coming months.
Sport Witness
Manchester United have made signing Victor Osimhen “a priority” ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The Daily Star