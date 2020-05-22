Gossip Column: Koulibaly, Umtiti, Pjanic, Akanji, Haaland, Tagliafico, and more…

Friday, 22nd May 2020

Real Madrid and Manchester United are both interested in making a move for Erling Haaland. However, both sides would have to wait until 2022 because that’s when his release clause of “only” €75m would activate.

The Evening Standard

Barcelona have lowered their valuation of Samuel Umtiti and now will ask for only £27m to teams interested in the Frenchman. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to make a move for the center-back.

SPORT

Manchester United are also keen on making a move for Kalidou Koulibaly. PSG are not keen on the Senegal international anymore, so the Old Trafford side is reportedly the leader in the transfer chase for the 28-year-old.

The Express

Miralem Pjanic is set to reject a move to the Premier League if he has to leave Juventus during the upcoming transfer window. Chelsea are keen on him, but the Bosnian star would prefer to join Barcelona instead.

Mundo Deportivo

Arsenal know they must improve their defensive depth ahead of the 2020-21 season and have set their sights in making a move for Manuel Akanji. They already started talks with Dortmund regarding a move last January.

The Sun

Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Everton in the transfer race to acquire Adrien Rabiot, who couldn’t adapt completely to life at Italy. The Gunners want to partner Rabiot with Matteo Guendouzi next season.

Le10Sport

Arsenal are considering a move for Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of the 2020-21 season, although that might be odd considering all the in-house alternatives they have for the left-back position.

The Sun

Diego Carlos has once again being linked with Liverpool, although The Reds are not expected to pursue the Brazilian seriously.

MARCA

PSG have become the latest team to make an approach to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Arsenal won’t part ways with him unless they absolutely have to do so.

Le10Sport