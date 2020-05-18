Several European Giants Battling For Caglar Soyuncu

Embed from Getty Images

Caglar Soyuncu has been one of the best centre-backs in then English Premier League during the 2019-20 season. The Leicester defender seems set to leave the club during the coming months and, according to reports, several teams have already expressed interest in his services.

Spanish newspaper Diario AS has indicated Barcelona have been tracking Soyuncu for quite a while — the team’s scouting department has been following the talented 23-year-old ever since he used to play for Altinordu in the Turkish Second Division. He has made quite a jump and it currently living his second season at the King Power Stadium.

Barcelona, however, are not the only top side keen on the centre-back. His poise, technical ability and strong aerial game have made him one of the most sought-after players ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the former Freiburg star. The latter two, however, are the only two teams that seem to have enough money to go after him. After all, Leicester are commanding at least €50m to start negotiations over their star defender.

The team that offers the most money will probably get the 23-year-old defender. But all signs point towards him leaving the Leicester-based club sooner than later.