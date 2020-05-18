Gossip Column: Grealish, Tolisso, Jimenez, Soyuncu, Cavani, and more…

Monday, 18th May 2020

Aston Villa have determined any team looking to sign Jack Grealish will need to pay £80m to acquire him, regardless if The Villains are relegated to The Championship for the 2020-21 season.

The Mirror

Corentin Tolisso has emerged as the latest transfer target for Manchester United, and the German side would be willing to part ways with the 25-year-old if the right offer comes along.

The Express

Raul Jimenez seems set to leave Wolverhampton this summer, and several teams are expressing interest in the Mexico international. Juventus and Manchester United are set to battle for his services.

The Times

Caglar Soyuncu has been linked with many teams over the last few months. Liverpool have emerged as leaders, but Barcelona and Manchester City shouldn’t be counted out yet.

Diario AS

Newcastle United have become the latest team to be linked with a move for Edinson Cavani, who’s not expected to remain at PSG once his current deal comes to an end.

The Express

Pedro Chirivella has been offered a five-year deal to remain at Liverpool, but he is also keen to play for Nantes — where he would receive more chances at a regular first-team role.

Goal.com

Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are all interested in making a move for Zaniolo before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Sports Mole

Diego Llorente wants to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the current season and two teams have already expressed interest. These are Monaco and Liverpool.

La Razon

Sandro Tonali was linked with a move to Barcelona, but he will remain in the Serie A. He is set to join Inter Milan ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Le10Sport