Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Lyon Striker

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a striker for quite some time. Based on recent reports, it seems The Red Devils have reached an agreement to bolster their attacking line ahead of the 2020-21 season with a player they have been courting for quite some time.

According to a report from Alex Harris of The Express, The Red Devils will spend £61.8million (€70m) for Moussa Dembele, who has scored 42 goals in 88 appearances for Lyon since joining the Ligue 1 giants Celtic back in 2018. It’s certainly an impressive record for a player that still has his best years ahead of him.

Spanish outlet Todofichajes has gone even further, saying both parties have already agreed to a deal for the former Fulham star. If that’s the case, then Dembele would become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing ahead of the 2020-21 season. This would also mean the end of Odion Ighalo’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Chelsea were also interested in making a move for Dembele, but Manchester United have reportedly beaten them. Lyon did not want to part ways with the Frenchman, but they have been forced to do so after the Ligue 1 got cancelled by the French government.