Gossip Column: Sane, De Sciglio, Foyth, Dembele, Semedo, and more…

Thursday, 14th May 2020

Bayern Munich are planning a £50m offer for Leroy Sane. The Manchester City winger will be out of contract with the Premier League giants at the end of next season.

The Telegraph

Manchester United have reportedly sealed a £61.8million total agreement for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Express

Chelsea are ready to part ways with Tiemoue Bakayoko. PSG are keen to make an approach, but their transfer fee might not reach The Blues’ expectations.

The Daily Star

Juan Foyth could leave Tottenham in the coming months. Barcelona are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old Argentina international.

The Mirror

Ousmane Dembele has his days “numbered” at Barcelona. Los Blaugranas have already established a transfer price for the high-profile winger.

The Daily Star

Barcelona might not be able to extend Nelson Semedo‘s deal and, if that’s the case, then they’re ready to go after Juventus‘ full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

MARCA

Kai Havertz has been linked with several Premier League clubs. However, Leverkusen legend Michael Ballack has urged the playmaker to remain at his current club.

Football London