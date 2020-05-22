Arsenal Will Resume Talks To Sign Dortmund Star Centre-Back

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal must sign several quality players to return to the premium place they held in the Premier League only a few years ago. One of the first players they are targeting is none other than Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

According to a report from Steve Goodman of The Sun, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2020-21 season and has identified the Swiss international as the player that can help him achieve that goal. Akanji has been one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent players since joining from FC Basel all the way back in 2018.

Dortmund paid £15m for Akanji in January 2018 and he’s under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season. However, the German giants would be open to part ways with him if the right offer comes along. They could easily replace him with Dan-Axel Zagadou in the starting XI moving forward.

Akanji has also plenty of experience at the international level, since he has already earned 22 caps with the Swiss national team despite being just 24 years old. He seems like the perfect player to bolster Arsenal’s defence on both a short-term and long-term picture.