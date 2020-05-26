Gossip Column: Allan, Corona, Bailey, Hojbjerg, van de Beek, and more…

Tuesday, 26th May 2020

Moise Kean is ready to leave Everton and would be open to sacrifice some of his wages to accomplish that. AS Roma want him, but they might have to deal Cengiz Under the other way around to get the deal done.

Sport Witness

Everton have also submitted an offer for Napoli star Allan, but their bid does not meet the valuation the Partenopei side has over their defensive midfielder.

Il Mattino

Manchester City do not want to lose Leroy Sane but if they do, they have set their sights on Leon Bailey as a potential replacement.

The Daily Mail

Tottenham are keen to sign Southampton star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and they are planning to offer Kyle Walker-Peters in a potential deal for the 24-year-old Denmark international.

Football Insider

Real Madrid want to make another approach for Ajax star Donny van de Beek, but the Dutch giants are not keen to part ways with the Netherlands international.

Le10Sport

Barcelona are willing to listen to loan offers for French winger Ousmane Dembele, 23, who has never been able to live up to his potential due to injuries.

Daily Mail

Chelsea remain open to make a move for Jadon Sancho but, if they can’t sign the Dortmund star, then they’ll target Jesus Corona, who plays for FC Porto.

The Daily Star

Gonzalo Higuain might return to England ahead of the 2020-21 season, as both Newcastle United and Wolverhampton are keen to make a move for him in the coming months.

Express