Gossip Column: Alisson, van Dijk, Sancho, Immobile, Aubameyang, and more…

Saturday, 21th March 2020

Liverpool could be close to extend the contract of two of their best players, as they are planning to extend the deals of both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Goal

Chelsea and Manchester United have been identified as the two biggest suitors to land Jadon Sancho next summer… in the Premier League, that is.

Evening Standard

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve their attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, and he has identified Ciro Immobile as his main target.

Goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might leave Arsenal this summer and, if that’s the case, then Chris Wood has been listed as a potential replacement.

The Daily Star

Meanwhile, Manchester United are open to make a move for the Gabon international. They will face competition from both Inter Milan and Barcelona, though.

Metro

The Red Devils are also open to make a move for Thomas Lemar, who hasn’t been able to settle at Atletico Madrid so far. The Frenchman was a target for Liverpool back in the day.

Manchester Evening News