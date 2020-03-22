Thomas Lemar Linked With Possible Manchester United Switch

Embed from Getty Images

Thomas Lemar has been reportedly linked with a potential Manchester United switch ahead of the 2020-21 season. The France international has not been able to settle at Atletico Madrid and wouldn’t be against a move to the Premier League once — and if — the current season comes to an end.

The former Monaco star joined Atletico Madrid before the start of the 2018-19 season, but he hasn’t had the kind of impact many expected when Los Colchoneros paid €70m for his services. Lemar has often looked uncomfortable in Diego Simeone’s tactical scheme and, when he does get the chance to start, his impact is close to minimal.

Calling him “a flop” would be a stretch, but Simeone is ready to part ways with the 24-year-old winger. Manchester United are the first team in line to try and pry him away from the Wanda Metropolitano outfit, as they have been tracking him closely ever since he was a Monaco player.

This is not the first time Lemar is linked with a Premier League move, though. He was expected to sign with Liverpool before joining Atletico Madrid. Could this be the time when he moves to England?

Lemar has registered no goals or assists in 17 Liga appearances. The numbers show La Liga is not the right environment for him and, with that in mind, he could be set to leave the club sooner than later.