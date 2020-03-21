Everton Planning Ciro Immobile Move

Embed from Getty Images

Everton found themselves on the rise before the Premier League stopped their matches due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but manager Carlo Ancelotti is not resting. The Italian tactician is already looking at both the end of the season, and the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

With that in mind, Ancelotti has set his sights in completing a move for Italy international Ciro Immobile. The star forward has looked impressive for Lazio during the current campaign, bagging 27 goals in 26 matches before the league stopped and, with no return date on sight, Immobile might try to play elsewhere when football resumes… eventually.

Ancelotti is keen to make a move for Immobile, but prying him away from the Serie A giants won’t be easy. He is under contract with Lazio until the end of the 2022-23 season and, with the Roma-based side firmly entrenched as a viable title candidate for this season and beyond, they will do everything they can to avoid losing one of their best players.

Plus, we can’t forget the fact that Immobile is happy at Lazio. The striker bounced around several clubs during this first years as a professional player, but he has found a home in Lazio and that’s where he has settled as one of the Serie A’s best strikers. That said, few players can resist the challenge and motivation that represents moving to the English Premier League.

Immobile, 30, has 30 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season.