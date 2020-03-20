Manchester United Reportedly Enquire Barcelona Regarding Philippe Coutinho

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured the services of Bruno Fernandes, from Sporting Lisbon, during the January transfer window. However, The Red Devils are not done adding pieces to their squad yet. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains convinced that he needs to overhaul his team to compete for the 2020-21 Premier League title.

With that in mind, The Red Devils are looking at the possibility of adding another playmaker. The name of former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has appeared as a potential alternative, according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

In fact, the Spaniard paper went as far as saying that Manchester United already enquired for the Brazil international, 27, although talks have not progressed past that stage. Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga giants are not keen to exercise the buy clause on the current deal so he’d need to return to Barcelona.

Since Los Blaugranas see Coutinho as their main source of increasing their transfer funds next summer, all signs point towards a departure from the Brazilian star. Chelsea have also expressed interest in the former Inter Milan player, but United are believed to be front-runners to acquire him.

Coutinho hasn’t been very good for Bayern this season. The 27-year-old Brazilian has registered eight goals with six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Die Roten in 2019-20.