Gossip Column: Bale, Mahrez, Sane, Mkhitaryan, and more…

Wednesday, 18th March 2020

Gareth Bale might not be part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season, and Real Madrid are already looking at his departure once the current campaign comes to an end.

MARCA

Manchester City have said they won’t block Riyad Mahrez‘s potential move to PSG, although they have established an £80m price tag on the Algeria international.

The Sun

Leroy Sane has “two offers from top clubs” if he decides to leave The Citizens next summer. It is believed that one of those teams is none other than long-time admirers Bayern Munich.

Bild

Manchester United will make “a significant effort” to sign Samuel Umtiti, 26, next summer. Barcelona are expected to put the Frenchman on the market due to their need of raising transfer funds in any way they can.

TalkSPORT

Both PSG and Chelsea have expressed interest in making a move for Juventus star playmaker Miralem Pjanic.

Calciomercato

Arsenal are open to part ways with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but he could remain at Roma since the Serie A giants want to make his loan move a permanent one.

Express

Manchester United have triggered an automatic 12-month extension on Nemanja Matic‘s contract. The Serbian was due to become a free agent at the end of the current season.

Sky Sports