Gossip Column: Minamino, Chukwueze, Sancho, Todibo, Demiral, and more…

Wednesday, 18th December 2019

RB Salzburg star Takumi Minamino is set to undergo a Liverpool medical Wednesday ahead of a permanent Anfield move on January.

Sky Sports

Chelsea have been linked with a potential move for Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, as they consider him to be a back-up plan if they can’t land Jadon Sancho.

MARCA

FC Barcelona are not interested in N’Golo Kanté anymore. The Chelsea star midfielder has been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus.

Mundo Deportivo

AC Milan are keen to sign Merih Demiral, but Leicester might have sneaked ahead of the race for his services.

The Sun

If that’s the case, then the Serie A giants would focus on making a move for Barcelona prospect Jean-Clair Todibo.

SPORT

Everton have opened talks to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and these would be “at an advanced stage”, per reports.

Express

After missing out on Zlatan, AC Milan will aim to sign two of Real Madrid strikers. They have expressed interest in both Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic.

La Jugada Financiera