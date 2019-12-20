PSG Identify Two Bundesliga Stars As Potential Neymar Replacements

Embed from Getty Images

Every week there are new rumours regarding the future of Neymar. Some days he’s closer to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, but in other cases, he seems destined to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. And it seems the Ligue 1 giants do not have a clear plan regarding the Brazilian star.

One thing is clear, though. If Neymar decides to leave PSG – likely to sign with either Barcelona or Real Madrid – they already have a backup plan. Two, in fact, as PSG have identified two Bundesliga players as potential replacements for the former Barca and Santos star.

One is Kei Havertz. The Bayer Leverkusen star is one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga at only 20 years of age, and he can play both as a right winger or as a central attacking midfielder. He would be an upgrade in either of those roles considering the current PSG squad.

The other alternative would be Jadon Sancho, who has a similar playing style to Neymar. However, the Englishman wouldn’t be keen to move to France. If he decides to leave Dortmund, then he would probably return to England where Manchester United are extremely interested to sign him.

Either way, PSG have a plan if Neymar leaves. That’s the best thing they can do at the moment.