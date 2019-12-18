Takumi Minamino To Undergo Liverpool Medical, Set For January Switch

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool have found the attacking midfielder they were looking for ahead of the January transfer window. Even though The Reds have a plethora of options to play in the final meters of the pitch, manager Jurgen Klopp wanted another threat that could move all over the attacking third. And he seems to have found it.

As we previously reported, Takumi Minamino has been a target for Liverpool over the past few months but now it seems the Japanese winger is ready to make a permanent switch to Anfield. According to a report from Sky Sports, the Salzburg star will undergo a medical today ahead of a proposed January transfer to the current Premier League leaders.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the top performers in Europe for the Austrian Bundesliga champions, and he had been linked with a January move to Liverpool. Now it seems that dream switch is getting closer and closer for the Japan international.

Minamino has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. The Japanese star has a buyout clause of £9 million, although there’s no clarity on whether they will pay that amount or more to acquire the 24-year-old attacking midfielder who already impressed when playing against The Reds during the Champions League group stage.