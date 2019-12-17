Real Madrid Targeting Two French Youngsters

Embed from Getty Images

Real Madrid have found success when signing young players from France, most notably Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane. The presence of two other French players on the squad in Ferland Mendy and Alphonse Areola suggest Los Merengues have a clear tendency to sign Ligue 1 players.

With that in mind, we shouldn’t be surprised to learn the Liga giants are keen to sign two of the top young talents in Ligue 1. According to several reports coming out of France, Los Merengues are open to make moves for both Eduardo Camavinga and Boubakary Soumare during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Camavinga, 17, is considered to be one of the top young players in the world and has already received praise due to his maturity at such a young age. He is already a full-time member of Rennes’ senior squad, and Madrid have been tracking him down for the last few years and are reportedly impressed with his progress.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have also set their sights on Lille up-and-coming star Soumare, although Wolverhampton have already made an approach for the 20-year-old defensive midfielder who has already been compared to the likes of Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante. Makelele left good memories at Santiago Bernabeu and adding someone on his mold would add some pressure on Casemiro, who has no competition at the moment whatsoever.

Soumare has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this season. Meanwhile, Camavinga has one goal and one assists in 16 league games for Rennes in 2019/20.