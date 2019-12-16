Done Deal: Exequiel Palacios Joins Bayer Leverkusen

Embed from Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen are aware Charles Aranguiz might leave the club once the current season comes to an end. And with that in mind, they have made a move to sign someone that could easily emerge as the team’s long-term replacement moving forward.

According to several reports, the Bundesliga giants have secured a move to sign Exequiel Palacios from River Plate. The 21-year-old midfielder has been one of the most consistent central midfielders in the CONMEBOL region over the last two years, and he was even linked with a Real Madrid switch earlier this year.

Per reports, Palacios has signed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season and River have received €13.5m as part of the transfer while also securing 10 percent of a future sale in case Palacios moves elsewhere. Which, considering his potential, seems extremely likely sooner than later.

Palacios has made 14 appearances this season with River Plate in the Argentina Super Liga, notching one goal and one assist. He also debuted with the Argentina national team, and many believed he can be the next Javier Mascherano given his grit, playing style, intensity and leadership skills.

Without a doubt, he could be an excellent signing for Leverkusen for years to come.